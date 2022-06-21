Dxcover launches advanced technology platform for faster sample analysis

Clinical stage diagnostics company Dxcover Limited has reportedly unveiled the Dxcover® platform to enable faster analysis of samples.

The novel platform transforms ATR-FTIR (Attenuated Total Reflectance Fourier Transform Infrared) spectroscopy.

The technology overview will be presented by Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Matthew Baker at the 12th SPEC (International Conference on Clinical Spectroscopy) in Dublin, Ireland.

It is worth mentioning that ATR-FTIR spectroscopy is a robust analytical method that does not require any extensive preparation of samples or usage of reagents.

While the conventional ATR method relies on an IRE (internal reflection element), which is often a fixed analysis point that should be kept clean to avoid cross-contamination, the Dxcover Infrared Platform comprises advanced hardware products that advance commercial FTIR instruments.

The sample slides of Dxcover are made using microfabricated silicon wafers. It replaces one IRE with four sampling regions for three sample measurements and one background measurement.

Furthermore, the Dxcover Autosampler can automate the analysis of sample slides and index them across the infrared beam without needing user engagement. Apart from the batch process efficiency, the Dxcover method can be faster than regular ATR-FTIR instrumentation by four times.

Commenting on the latest launch, Dr. Baker stated that the platform marks a huge step toward the implementation of infrared spectroscopy across a host of applications like early-stage cancer detection, thereby maximizing the opportunity to tackle and curb the progression of the disease.

Some of the abstracts presented at SPEC include:

Clinically validating a spectroscopic liquid biopsy for early brain cancer detection

Analyzing the impact of inherited protein markers for a biopsy platform of spectroscopic liquids

Using the Dxcover® cancer liquid biopsy to detect pancreatic tumors using machine learning

Using a spectroscopic liquid biopsy platform for early detection of multiple cancers

For the record, Dxcover has pioneered early cancer detection and identification by using infrared spectroscopy of pan-omic biomarkers.

