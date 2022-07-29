FDA approves ilooda’s medical device for treating monkeypox scars

Two months after the UK reported its 1st case of monkeypox, the U.S. CDC released data on July 1, showcasing a total number of 5,783 cases of monkeypox across 52 countries.

Imperative to note that some of the early symptoms of monkeypox include muscle aches, headaches, fever, and fatigue along with skin irritation, rashes, and blisters that later turn into crusts.

Notably, the after-effect of skin scarring, degree of inflammation, and blisters caused by monkeypox are considered to be relatively greater than chicken pox.

Dermatologists across the globe have therefore started focusing on effective treatment to address monkeypox scarring among the patients infected by the monkeypox virus.

Over the years, several different therapeutics have been developed to treat scarring. However, non-isolated microneedling fractional radiofrequency waves, in particular, is gaining considerable popularity as they are seen as a high-value scarring-specific treatment.

Recently, ilooda, a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of novel medical devices catering to 70 countries nabbed FDA approval for its microneedling technology device Secret Duo, for treating scarring.

Unique from other existing scar treatment technologies, Secret Duo features a 1540 nm laser fractional radio frequency which ensures effective treatment of scarring with exceptional clinical results.

Essentially, Secret Duo helps break the excessive fibrous tissue that is formed in the dermis using a needle and activates collagen synthesis to fill the scar area with a new layer of skin.

Moreover, the 1540 nm laser allows the skin texture to further improve post the fractional radiofrequency treatment.

It does so by stimulating collagen regeneration as it helps the collagen contract from water absorption while warming the healthy skin gently without any thermal damage to the epidermis.

Speculations have it that the clinical effect of this technology on scars is expected to help effectively manage the scarring caused by monkeypox infection.

Furthermore, ilooda is focusing on expanding the collaboration of its academic advisory group with world-leading dermatologists with continuous efforts for further development of the state-of-the-art technology designed with market trends on laser treatment in mind.

