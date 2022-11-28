Funding of USD 1.2 billion announced for sustainable housing in UK

The UKs poorest energy-efficient houses will reportedly be given an additional USD 1.2 billion in insulation, according to the business secretary, Grant Shapps.

He stated that the new financing would end up protecting people who benefited from about USD 373.5 per year. Shapps added that this was part of a larger strategy to help the UK achieve a future that is completely secure and self-reliant when it comes t energy.

Notably, homes in the lowest council tax brackets with the poorest energy-efficiency ratings will be the key target of the ECO+ program, and the most underprivileged households will obtain some of the funds.

Moreover, home improvements would be possible under the program, according to the Department for Business, Energy, Industry, and Skills (BEIS), for those that do not already get any other government assistance.

Besides, a new USD 21.69 million informational campaign will also provide suggestions on how to consume less electricity without losing convenience. To save energy, the advice will include lowering the temperature of the furnace and the heaters.

According to Mr. Shapps, the ECO+ program will allow many more people to insulate their homes, safeguarding their money and generating jobs across the nation. The program will start in the spring of 2023 and last a maximum of three years. It will concentrate on low-cost improvements to heating and insulation for lofts and cavity walls. The anticipated average price per property is USD 1807.42.

People in social accommodation, those with modest salaries, and those with fuel shortages are the focus of an existing ECO program. However, those who live in private, rented, or social housing and whose dwellings have an energy efficiency grade of D or lower, are eligible for assistance under the extended program.

Campaigners against fuel poverty have applauded the announcement, but they also point out that more has to be done to assist those who are most in need.

It is worth mentioning that some of the longest surviving and least power-efficient homes in Europe are said to be found in the UK.

Source credit:

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-63776183