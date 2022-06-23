Lifestyle forays into beauty segment with launch of new beauty brand IKSU

Lifestyle International, an Emirati retail fashion brand, has reportedly entered the beauty segment with its first-ever beauty brand IKSU. The newly unveiled brand is anticipated to offer beauty products at a reasonable price point.

This adds up to the competition as the industry believes that the beauty segment is on the growth path, and more brands foraying into the space will only add to the choices consumers get at their end.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO – Beauty & FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group, said that the Indian beauty market is growing at pace with the advent of new brands.

Aneja added that there has never been a better time than this to launch newer consumer products in the market.

As per credible sources, IKSU will be planning to offer products that are cruelty-free, vegan, sulphate-free, paraben-free, and free from formaldehyde. The brand also offers a variety of face products, including concealers, blushes, foundations, and highlighters.

In addition to these, the brand would also offer eye products like kohl pencils and eyeliners, along with exciting shades of lipstick and a colourful palette of nail paints starting from $1.26 (INR 99).

Vice President of Marketing, Lifestyle International, Devarajan Iyer said that this is the first-ever makeup brand of Lifestyle.

Iyer quoted that consumers can assume quality along with affordability from the range of IKSU.

Lifestyle, through IKSU’s recent launch, continues to be a one-stop destination for everything, including apparel, footwear, beauty, and accessories. The products of IKSU are expected to be available at the Lifestyle stores and Lifestyle’s e-commerce website.

Azaz Motiwala, Founder, IKON Marketing Consultants, said that with the development of new-age players like Purplle, Sugar, Mamaearth, and Nykaa, the competition has deepened in the Indian market.

Although still many prospects are there for new players like IKSU. He also said that players entering the segment now, like IKSU, must adopt and Omni channel strategy for winning the consumers.

For the record, the Indian beauty and personal care market is expected to grow by 10% and is estimated to surpass US$ 30 billion by 2025.

Source Credit - https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/lifestyle-launches-own-beauty-brand-iksu-industry-welcomes-entry-in-the-competitive-segment/2568822/