Microsoft & Meta empty Seattle workspaces given job cuts, WFH policies

Microsoft Corporation and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. are both reportedly vacating office spaces in Seattle and Bellevue, respectively. This is the latest indication of the office markets softening and upheaval in the IT industry.

According to sources, Facebook confirmed intentions to sublet its offices in downtown Seattle and in Bellevue on Friday i.e., 13th January. The social media behemoth located in California stated that it is also evaluating leases for more office buildings around Seattle. A period of the business downturn known as a "soft market" is one in which there are more vendors than buyers and prices are lower.

On the other hand, Microsoft, based in Redmond, confirmed on the same day that it would not extend its lease in Bellevue when it expires in June 2024. The disclosures come as the appetite for office space in Seattle and elsewhere has been dampened by the perpetual development of remote working and a tech slump with significant layoffs.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft and Meta have both encouraged workplace flexibility while shrinking their staff strength as the IT sector has begun to tank. Meta revealed the layoffs of 726 employees in the Seattle area in November.

According to Tracy Clayton, a representative for Meta, the company's shift toward remote working was the main factor in the lease selections. However, he noted that Meta was also seeking to be economically sound, given the current context.

The Seattle area continues to be Meta's second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters, with offices in 29 buildings housing close to 8,000 employees.

Interestingly, Microsoft's decision about City Center Plaza, according to a company spokeswoman, was made as part of an ongoing assessment of the company's property portfolio to ensure that it offers its employees a top-notch workplace and fosters better community & cooperation.

It is worth noting that working remotely has caused even non-vacant premises to frequently be only half full. Since the virus outbreak began last summer, barely 40% of the employees who were there before the pandemic, continued to work in downtown Seattle.

