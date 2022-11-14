Post Vision Fund reports of big loss, SoftBank shares dwindle 13%

Japans SoftBank Group Corporations shares plunged 13% on Monday i.e., 14th November after the business reported a sturdy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter.

Early afternoon trading saw a 13% decline in the shares, setting them up for their largest one-day loss in more than two and a half years. Analysts noted that the share price decline was partially a reversal from a sharp rise that had been sparked by expectations for additional share repurchases.

It is worth mentioning that SoftBank shares had increased by more than 40% as of the end of last week. Their share prices had risen due to various anticipations, like another round of share repurchases, and are currently in an adjustment phase, according to an analyst at SBI Securities.

SoftBank announced the conclusion of its plan to spend USD 2.88 billion to buy back its own stock just one day before its quarterly results.

Analysts were expecting an announcement of another round of buybacks, but none came. With the global economy faltering, the prognosis for IT (information technology) firms is bleak. Several others claimed that concerns about weakening in technology equities are another issue impacting SoftBank shares, which actively invests in the expansion of high-tech businesses.

The value of SoftBank Groups portfolio companies may not appreciate in value in this climate, therefore predictions for the companys performance have been declining.

As the worth of its portfolio continues to decline, The Vision Fund reported potential losses of USD 9.9 billion in the third quarter. But SoftBank as a whole, helped by reducing some of its shareholding in Chinas Alibaba Group Holdings and earned its first quarterly earnings in three quarters.

Nevertheless, SoftBank shares were 11% above what it was at the beginning of 2022, surpassing the tech-heavy Nasdaqs decline of 27.6% and the Nikkei averages decline of 2.6%.

Source credit:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/softbank-shares-tumble-after-vision-fund-reports-another-big-loss-2022-11-14/