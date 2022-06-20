UnitedHealth to take over U.K.-based EMIS for USD 1.5 billion

A UnitedHealth Group unit-an American multinational managed healthcare and insurance company- is reportedly planning to acquire EMIS Group in an exclusive cash deal that values the U.K. health technology company at around $1.5 billion.

Under this deal, Bordeaux UK Holdings II Limited, an associate of UnitedHealth's Optum business in the U.K., has proposed 1,925 pence per share in cash, showcasing a 49% premium to EMIS' concluding price.

Credible sources cite that the EMIS directors are planning to unanimously endorse the deal to shareholders.

Commenting on the deal, Rob Sergeant, Optum UK CEO, said that this deal would offer more innovative tech solutions and capabilities to the general practitioners and NHS for augmenting patient care.

The latest combination will solidify EMIS's capabilities as a leader in the U.K. healthcare technology firm, with an augmented ability to deliver important benefits to clinicians, patients, and the NHS, said an executive at Optum UK.

Meanwhile, Andy Thorburn, Chief Executive Officer, EMIS, said that the firm believes that this combination will have the expertise and resources to offer better support to the clinicians and NHS via technological innovations.

EMIS offers information technology, healthcare software and other services in the U.K., focusing on primary care and pharmacy systems.

For the uninitiated, Optum's U.K. business has been working in the country for almost 20 years, supporting the state-run National Health Service.

The company is a healthcare service, software, and consultancy business, providing health management programs to around 45 million people in the United Kingdom and medicines optimization services across the nation.

As per reliable reports, the offered transaction is said to be the major revealed acquisition of UnitedHealth in Europe.

The shares of the healthcare software Leeds-based maker shut at 1,901.95 pence, 47% higher in London, offering a market capitalization of about 1.20 billion pounds on Friday.

Source Credit - https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/health-tech/unitedhealth-unit-buyout-deal-pick-uk-health-tech-firm-15b