Valneva shelves production of its Covid vaccines as EU shrinks order

Valneva, a leading French biotech company and coronavirus vaccine manufacturer, has reportedly suspended the production of its vaccines after the European Commission extensively ramped down a planned order of million doses.

As per sources, this move comes around the heels of the Commission’s decision to scratch an initial order that was unveiled in the previous year for the production of 60 million doses, which was cut down to 1.25 million.

The vaccine was the first in France and the sixth endorsed to counter COVID-19 in the bloc.

Apparently, the European Union (EU) states have purchased around 27 million doses for the year, with 33 million to follow in 2023.

Sources claim that the Commission planned to withdraw from the advance purchase deal due to the high levels of vaccine production worldwide.

However, the Commission eventually agreed to have the states of the European Union purchase 1.25 million doses of a vaccine approved across the bloc for adults in the age group of 18-50, compelling the firm to halt any more production.

If reports are to be believed, the 5 EU nations that would now receive these doses between August and September, include Bulgaria, Austria, Finland, Denmark, and Germany, excluding France.

Frank Grimaud, Director General, Valneva expressed disappointment in the decision while hinting at the four million non-vaccinated people in France.

It has also been revealed that the company has now indicated on looking forward to obtaining new orders in the coming weeks prior to determining the future of this programme.

For the record, Valneva’s VLA2001 serum is the first to deploy the traditional inactive whole virus technology, as it believes to bring the reticent individuals to get jabbed and change their minds.

Previously, in September 2021, Britain also pulled out of a deal for 100 million doses to terminate its first supply agreement.

